Let's Do Business Group secures trademark for campaign term, Start Up September

Let's Do Business Group is proud to announce the successful acquisition of the trademark for their innovative campaign, ‘Start Up September’. Following 4 years of month-long campaigns tailored to budding entrepreneurs, this marks a significant achievement, solidifying its commitment to fostering start-up businesses and supporting the economic growth of the South East and East of England.

Start Up September, an initiative created by Let's Do Business Group in September 2019, has gained widespread recognition for its dedication to empowering aspiring entrepreneurs, attracting attention from both the business community and other support organisations who have all got behind it to spread awareness and help it achieve its noble mission – to help budding entrepreneurs to start, grow and thrive.

The Start Up September campaign which begins annually on 1st September and continues throughout the whole month has grown exponentially in the last 4 years, offering its participants access to essential resources, mentorship, and free training to launch their business idea and sustain success. What makes it so special is its inclusivity and accessibility, providing free guidance to those looking to turn a hobby or idea into a business, who just need a guiding hand to achieve it.

Let’s Do Business Group is made up of 3 businesses, Let’s Do Business which has been providing professional business advice and training for nearly 30 years, Let’s Do Business Finance which offers business finance in the form of Business Loans and Start Up Loans through the British Business Bank, and Let’s Do Marketing which provides marketing consultancy and services to businesses looking to get their marketing ideas off the ground. This combination of services provides everything that a new business could need and want, making them the ideal experts to support and nurture the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The acquisition of this trademark underscores the unique and impactful nature of this campaign protecting the campaign's brand identity, and cements Let’s Do Business Group’s ongoing commitment to driving economic development and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company remains dedicated to expanding its reach and impact, releasing a bigger and better campaign each year, and empowering even more individuals to turn their business ideas into successful ventures.