Let’s Do Business Group volunteers with the Ore Community Land Trust to preserve Hastings’ Speckled Wood for a second year!

Building on the success of their 2024 volunteering day, this marks the second consecutive year that Let’s Do Business Group has supported the Trust’s mission to protect and preserve the natural beauty of Speckled Wood – a key green space in the heart of the community.

“We had such a great day last year it was a pleasure to liaise with Jo again to organise this year’s event. It is always good to get out of the office into the fresh air and do something different, and giving back to the community is a bonus. With a big group of volunteers, you can really see a difference at the end of the session.”

– Christie Bristow-Diamond, Let’s Do Business Group, who organised the Volunteering Day

Ore Community Land Trust, a volunteer-led charity, has been working tirelessly to maintain and safeguard this important woodland. The area provides a tranquil, biodiverse escape for residents and plays a vital role in the town’s environmental landscape.

During the volunteering day, the LDBG team was split into three groups and carried out a variety of hands-on tasks, including:

Managing overgrowth around the Volunteering Centre and Community Garden

Clearing debris and repairing old stair pathways

Mowing and maintaining the upper lawn area

The effort aimed to keep the space clean, accessible, and enjoyable for local residents and wildlife alike.

“A huge thank you to the Let’s Do Business team for giving up your morning to help in the Community Garden — some big jobs ticked off our list and it was great to see you all again!”

– Jo Walker, Volunteer, Ore Community Land Trust

The day also provided an opportunity for team building outside the office, reinforcing the Group’s belief that social responsibility and collaboration go hand in hand.

To learn more about the Ore Community Land Trust and how you can get involved, visit www.orecommunitylandtrust.org.uk.

