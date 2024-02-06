Lewes Climate Hub to host event examining the benefits of a four day working week
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event will be part of the hub’s Well-Being season. Dr Charlotte Rae PhD, founder of the Sussex 4-Day Week project at University of Sussex, explores evidence from local and national trials of the 4-day working week, showing that reducing time at work with no loss of salary improves mental health, reduces burnout, and actually enhances workplace performance.
Dr Rae will also show how employers have made a four day week work, and the benefits they - and their staff - have gained.
Dinah Morgan, Lewes Climate Hub, said: "This event should be invaluable for anyone - whether an employer or employee - who wants to see how a shorter working week can mean healthier staff, happier teams and more productive workplaces.”
A Four-Day Week: Improving Life at Work and Beyond: Saturday 10 February, 12.30pm-1.30pm, Lewes Climate Hub, Lewes House, 32 High Street. Free entry.