Lewes firm in top three edtech ranking for the third year

For Tapestry, the Lewes based edtech company, it seems that three is their lucky number. They are celebrating being ranked in the top three of Business Cloud’s EdTech 50 for the third year running. The influential EdTech 50 features the leading companies creating original tech to help transform education and workplace development. Selected from the 105-strong shortlist, the final ranking was decided by a combination of public vote and an expert judging panel.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tapestry is used across Sussex, and Brighton and Hove, in more than 250 early years nurseries and schools. The company employs local talent including software engineers, user experience experts and educators. It was co-founded by Lewes-based Helen and Steve Edwards in 2012 and together they have constantly strived to ensure it meets the needs of settings, schools and families.

In the past year, Tapestry has added an array of new features for its nursery management suite which launched in 2024 and is now available to thousands of early years settings. In response to the news about the EdTech 50 Steve Edwards said: “To be in the top three for the third year running is a wonderful endorsement for Tapestry and all our work over the past 13 years. It is a challenging time in education and our customers are dealing with tight funding and resources. As the original, and leading, childhood education platform, we continue to be committed to helping them to reduce costs and enable them to do their work as easily, and as effectively, as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Symcox, editor of BusinessCloud shared the purpose of the rankings:

Tapestry is an online learning journal, progress monitoring, and management system for early years settings and primary schools.

“This year’s EdTech 50 showcases the best of British firms developing technology for the classroom and higher education, as well as professional development in the workplace. It’s a privilege to shine a light upon companies of all sizes leading the way via traditional technologies and emerging tech including virtual and mixed reality, artificial intelligence and robotics.”

BusinessCloud called on its readers to vote for companies from the 105-strong shortlist over seven days. A combination of these votes and choices from an expert judging panel determined the top 50. The expert judging panel was: Rachel Vecht, founder, Educating Matters; Caroline Wright, director general, EdTech Exchange; Prof Janice Allan, pro-vice chancellor, academic leadership, UCLan; and Jonathan Symcox, editor, BusinessCloud

For more information visit: tapestry.info/