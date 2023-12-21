Lidl future in Horley at risk as Tesco attempt to quash planning permission
and live on Freeview channel 276
The latest move from the UK’s largest supermarket comes despite overwhelming public favour for the new store, with more than 2,000 residents confirming support for the plans.
It also follows a spate of challenges and objections by Tesco for new Lidl stores across the country, and could leave Horley without a discount supermarket, limiting choice for households in the area and forcing them to pay more for their groceries in the long term.
In recent independent analysis on a basket of grocery essentials, Tesco was found to be almost £10 more.
The loss of Lidl could therefore mean that some households in Horley are forced to pay up to £500 more a year for the food shop.
In the letter to Horley households, Adam Forsdick, regional head of property said: “Lidl exists to provide all households with access to good food at the best value prices.
“For the communities we serve, we understand the importance of a convenient discount supermarket within the area and we know that this threat to a new Lidl store for Horley will come as a huge blow to many.”
Forsdick added: “We strongly disagree with their position and believe that these actions are only in the interest of Tesco and not the wider community. We are therefore pleased that the Council has sought to defend its decision.”
For nearly 30 years, Lidl’s unparalleled quality-value combination has been winning customers over from across the country and in 2022 alone, 1.4 million customers switched to the discounter from competitors.
The discounter continues to experience record growth, with it recently being named the UK's fastest growing supermarket and sees no ceiling on its ambition or growth potential.