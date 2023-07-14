A new Lidl supermarket has been approved in Downlands Retail Park by Worthing Borough Council.

The store is to join together units 2 and 3 in the park, near Currys and B&Q, and alter the use of the lot from the sale of ‘bulky goods’ to include the sale of food and drink.

The retailer will take over the former Halfords unit and the neighbouring unit currently occupied by Bensons for Beds

Additionally the proposal will create eight disabled parking bays and ten parent and child parking bays outside the front of the store, as well as a sheltered bike storage lot – which will drop overall parking bays from 397 to 361.

Downlands Retails Park Lidl Proposed Shopfront (Image: Lidl)

Lidl is also going to pay £75,000 to the improvement of the nearby Lyons Way junction, to offset effects on congestion and traffic on the A27.

Two pedestrian crossings are to be installed near the junction to increase pedestrian access to the store from other nearby parks, of which Downlands Retail Park is one of four in the area.

Concerns were raised by Russ Cochran (Con, Northbrook Ward), over the number of proposed disabled parking spaces, saying in peak times that eight might not be enough and they could move the cycle parking away from the front door to accommodate it.

Lidl’s Regional Head of Property, said six to eight bays was a normal amount for a store of this size, stating this would be ‘acceptable for our customers’.

The supermarket says the development will not affect its existing Worthing town centre store in North Street.

The new store will generate almost half of the energy it needs to operate from air source heat pumps and solar panels on its entrance canopy.

After the meeting, Caroline Baxter (Lab, Central Ward), the council’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “The new Lidl store will create more jobs for our community in a unit that could otherwise have continued to sit empty.

“The redevelopment of the site will also reduce its environmental impact, helping us move closer towards our goal of becoming a net zero town.”