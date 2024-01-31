Life-size model created by East Preston Yarnbombers for village care home
The Martlets, in Fairlands, was thrilled to receive the specially-commissioned piece, which gives a nod to the names of each of the care home units, being different species of birds.
Resident Pam Ashton said: “It’s fabulous and so creative. I love it and it will definitely bring a smile to all our faces every day we see it.”
Five members of the East Preston Yarnbombers created the piece, which was recycled from a previous project and donated by East Preston Parish Council chair Steve Toney.
The life-sized knitted bicycle is ridden by a giant fish and it sits on a ledge where it can be seen by everyone. The idea came from activities champion Jules Engelsman and Yarnbombers chair Mary Allen.
Mr Engelsman explained: “I saw the Yarnbombers’ incredible summer picnic show with crazy knitted chairs, benches and food and asked them if they could do something eye-catching for our home – and they did just that!
"We identified a ledge above a high doorway which can be seen from all three floors, especially from the middle dementia floor walkway, so all our residents can benefit from the amazing piece of work.
"We were absolutely delighted when Mary turned up at our door with the finished piece – it’s the perfect addition, especially with the personal touch of the birds.”