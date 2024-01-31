BREAKING

Life-size model created by East Preston Yarnbombers for village care home

​​East Preston knitters have made a life-size model featuring eight different birds and a giant fish to bring joy to residents in a care home in the village.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 31st Jan 2024, 10:08 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 10:08 GMT
The Martlets, in Fairlands, was thrilled to receive the specially-commissioned piece, which gives a nod to the names of each of the care home units, being different species of birds.

Resident Pam Ashton said: “It’s fabulous and so creative. I love it and it will definitely bring a smile to all our faces every day we see it.”

Five members of the East Preston Yarnbombers created the piece, which was recycled from a previous project and donated by East Preston Parish Council chair Steve Toney.

From left, Eva Boyle, activity champion Jules Engelsman, Anna Lucas, East Preston Yarnbombers chair Mary Allen and Julie Doidge, Mary’s sister. Picture: Shaw healthcareFrom left, Eva Boyle, activity champion Jules Engelsman, Anna Lucas, East Preston Yarnbombers chair Mary Allen and Julie Doidge, Mary’s sister. Picture: Shaw healthcare
The life-sized knitted bicycle is ridden by a giant fish and it sits on a ledge where it can be seen by everyone. The idea came from activities champion Jules Engelsman and Yarnbombers chair Mary Allen.

Mr Engelsman explained: “I saw the Yarnbombers’ incredible summer picnic show with crazy knitted chairs, benches and food and asked them if they could do something eye-catching for our home – and they did just that!

"We identified a ledge above a high doorway which can be seen from all three floors, especially from the middle dementia floor walkway, so all our residents can benefit from the amazing piece of work.

"We were absolutely delighted when Mary turned up at our door with the finished piece – it’s the perfect addition, especially with the personal touch of the birds.”

