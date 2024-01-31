Life-size model created by East Preston Yarnbombers for village care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Martlets, in Fairlands, was thrilled to receive the specially-commissioned piece, which gives a nod to the names of each of the care home units, being different species of birds.

Resident Pam Ashton said: “It’s fabulous and so creative. I love it and it will definitely bring a smile to all our faces every day we see it.”

Five members of the East Preston Yarnbombers created the piece, which was recycled from a previous project and donated by East Preston Parish Council chair Steve Toney.

The life-sized knitted bicycle is ridden by a giant fish and it sits on a ledge where it can be seen by everyone. The idea came from activities champion Jules Engelsman and Yarnbombers chair Mary Allen.

Mr Engelsman explained: “I saw the Yarnbombers’ incredible summer picnic show with crazy knitted chairs, benches and food and asked them if they could do something eye-catching for our home – and they did just that!

"We identified a ledge above a high doorway which can be seen from all three floors, especially from the middle dementia floor walkway, so all our residents can benefit from the amazing piece of work.