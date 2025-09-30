Lifelong friends spark a ripple of kindness with new letterbox gift

Vix and Kerry, founders of the gifting business Send a Smile, have created a brand new “Pass It On” Letterbox Gift, designed to encourage people to check in on loved ones and spark meaningful conversations around mental health.

Each gift box includes a thoughtful collection of comforting treats, alongside a simple but powerful message: “This little box was sent with love, just to remind you that you’re not alone. On the hard days, the quiet days, or the ones that feel like too much, it’s here to say: You matter. You are seen. You are cared for.”

The concept doesn’t stop there. The message encourages the recipient to “pass it on”, not by giving away their box, but by starting their own act of kindness, sending comfort and connection to someone else who might need it.

Co-founder Kerry explained: “In the UK, our instinct when something’s wrong is often to put the kettle on and say, ‘Let’s have a chat.’ We wanted to turn that into a gift, something small, simple, and thoughtful that lets someone know they’re not alone. The hope is that each box starts a ripple of kindness.”

Vix added: “We’ve both seen in our own lives how much difference a small gesture can make. Sometimes, it’s just knowing someone is thinking of you. That’s what the Pass It On Box is all about, connection, kindness, and community.”

Send a Smile started as a way to make thoughtful gift giving easier for busy people, but it has grown into something much bigger, a brand dedicated to creating gifts that support wellbeing, mark life’s challenges, and show people they are cared for.

The pair hope their Pass It On Letterbox Gift will encourage people to keep conversations about mental health flowing, one gift at a time.

“Because mental health matters. Because kindness travels. Because connection makes all the difference.”

The Pass It On Gift Box is available now through Send a Smile’s website www.send-a-smile.co.uk.