Light up Shoreham 2023: See free Sussex magical lantern trail featuring dramatic phoenix rising from the flames
The town was filled with happy families enjoying the evening and the SameSky magical lantern trail at St Mary's Church was absolutely stunning. This one-night only display featured a dramatic phoenix rising from the flames and various other creatures all around the churchyard.
Father Christmas and his sleigh joined Shoreham and Southwick Rotary Club in East Street, there were fairground rides in Pond Road and music from Shoreham Allstars on Coronation Green. This year's Best-Dressed Festive Window Competition winner was Cancer Research UK in East Street, Shoreham, with Father Christmas waving to passers by.