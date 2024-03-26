Linden Homes completes construction at East Grinstead location

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The housebuilder has built 100 new homes at the development, off Turners Hill Road, including 70 houses and apartments for private sale and 30 affordable homes for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

The private homes have all been sold, with the final four-bedroom house now reserved. Meanwhile, three houses remain available via Heylo’s Home Reach shared ownership scheme – which enables people to purchase between 50 and 75 per cent of their new property and pay rent on the remaining portion.

Alex Jordan, regional managing director for Vistry South East, said: “Building work on the new homes at Manor View has now finished, bringing a two-and-a-half-year construction project to an end and we’re looking forward to welcoming the final new residents to the development.

One of the properties built by Linden Homes at Manor View, East Grinstead.

“The development has provided a significant number of new homes for the local area, including affordable housing for local people, and features a 36-acre green open space, with new planting and landscaping alongside footpaths and areas for wildlife and children’s play.

“This open space offers not only a natural haven where people can congregate to enjoy the outdoor environment but also offers a new vantage point to watch steam locomotives from the much-loved heritage Bluebell Line Railway cross the nearby Imberhorne viaduct. The 11-mile line runs alongside Manor View as it travels from East Grinstead station, which is just over half a mile from the development, to Sheffield Park.

“Rail commuters can also use East Grinstead station for modern direct trains into London Victoria in just over an hour. Motorists are also well-served by the excellent road links which have the A22, M23, M25 within easy reach for travel to London and the wider region.”

Linden Homes’ Manor View is part of a wider development of 200 new homes on the site. The final two shared ownership homes available with the Home Reach scheme are the two-bedroom Vale and three-bedroom Elmslie designs.

The initiative is available to first-time buyers and people forming a new household who cannot afford to purchase on the open market. To qualify, buyers must have an annual household income of less than £80,000 and must not own another property when the sale completes. Buyers need a deposit of at least five per cent of the share value as well as meeting affordability criteria.