​​Littlehampton Bonfire Society opens High Street shop to help raise money for this year's spectacular event

​​Littlehampton Bonfire Society has opened a High Street shop to help raise money for this year's spectacular event.

The short-term loan of a shop is a new fundraising opportunity for the society, with good-quality goods such as clothes, puzzles, bric-a-brac, books, DVDs and CDs on sale.

Littlehampton Bonfire Society's charity shop opened in High Street, next to David O Jones sports shop, on Thursday, June 22, at 11am. It is now operating weekdays until 4pm, manned by volunteers.

Sue Baker, LBS press officer, said: "The committee of the Littlehampton Bonfire Society is working diligently to prepare for this year's spectacular event on Saturday, October 28.

Littlehampton Bonfire Society asks for support as the event in October costs nearly £30,000 to put on. Picture: Littlehampton Bonfire Society

"Please come down to support us – the event costs nearly £30,000 to put on and that's a whole lot of money to find!"

There will be one important change to the event this year.

Sue explained: "We think it is important to get the word out that from this year, only local residents in cars or with trailers will be allowed to bring combustible garden waste to the Green to be burned on our great big bonfire.

"No businesses will be allowed to the site other than our sponsor, Recycle Southern. Any deviation from this will mean we loose our major sponsor and we can ill afford that. So, if you love the big bonfire, tell anyone you know that no businesses may bring combustible waste to the bonfire site from this year."

