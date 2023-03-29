Littlehampton business Titan Self Storage launches Easter social media competition for charities

Titan Self Storage to run an Easter social media competition which supports local charities

Submitted article

Titan Self Storage are thrilled to be running a charity-driven social media competition this March, following on from the success of the previous year’s campaign.

The Littlehampton-based team have recently launched their tenth store in Telford, opening their services up to a brand-new community, which has always been an important part of the Titan ethos. The Easter-themed competition, which will take place on their Facebook page, asks participants to nominate their favourite charity for a donation of £500, whilst the winner will receive a Hotel Chocolat selection worth £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan O’Sullivan, National Manager at Titan Self Storage, said: Our customers at Titan come from all areas across our local store communities. We get to know our customers and understand what’s important to them in their daily lives, and we know they are a very generous group of people.

"They often spend time with people who need a helping hand and every customer has their favoured charity or cause that they support. At Titan Self Storage we want to support this commitment to helping those in our communities who need that help the most. So this Easter we would like our social media followers to nominate the charity they want to support to win this donation.

"For taking part they will also be in with a chance to win £100 of Hotel Chocolat to enjoy themselves. This is the ethos of Titan Self Storage, to be helpful to those around us in the best way we can. Happy Easter from all the team at Titan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To win, participants just need to head to the Titan Storage Facebook page to like and share the competition post and leave a comment with their chosen charity. The competition closes on the 3rd of April when the winner will be announced.Titan Self Storage has always been passionate about supporting their local community, and this competition is a chance to connect with customers whilst giving something back.