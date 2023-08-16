Littlehampton couple launch retro coffee and ice-cream van business in Worthing and Bognor Regis

Elley Grace, 41, is manning the van at Goring Gap and Wickes in Bognor Regis, as well as covering a range of events across West Sussex.

Since launching six weeks ago, Coffees & Creams has been delighting customers with generous servings of Sussex Ice Cream Company flavours in cones and tubs, as well as boba in a choice of flavours and fresh bean-to-cup coffee.

Elley's partner Jonathan Reeve, 43, has always wanted an ice-cream van and she said he 'decided on a whim' to finally get one earlier this year.

Elley Grace serves Sussex Ice Cream Company flavours in cones and tubs at Coffees and Creams. Picture: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

The couple grew up next door to each other in Chesswood Road, Worthing, and went to the same primary school but it was only when they met by chance five years ago that they got together.

Elley said: "Our mums were friends but we hated each other when we were younger and we hadn't seen each other for about 20 years. We met met five years ago in a petrol station and we've been together ever since.

"He has always wanted to have a coffee and ice cream van, so you could do it all year round. He had been saving to buy a house but on the off chance, said what about getting the van. I thought he was crazy when he first said it.

"Within two days, we had found one in Yorkshire and hired a car to go up to collect it. We had to jump start it and then keep the engine running the whole way home. It could go at only 40 miles an hour so it took us 12 hours to get back. People were beeping at me on the motorway!"

The menu at Coffees & Creams. Picture: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

The colours of an old-fashioned mint humbug were chosen and MW Spraying did the paintwork. Since launching in June, Coffees & Creams has been booked for a number of events and Elley is already looking to expand to children's parties where they make their own bubble tea.

She said: "We wanted it to be upmarket and retro. We have worked really hard behind the scenes and we have been really lucky. I've had a lot of compliments about our bubble tea."

The aim is to change the offering for the autumn and winter months, replacing ice cream with paninis and toasties, pastries and hot savouries.