​Littlehampton fisherman lands monster catch – and says it’s a dream come true

Graham Milner has won a dream car and cash prize worth more than £90,000 courtesy of online competition specialist BOTB

Graham Milner, 56, was busy typing away on his work computer when he was surprised by BOTB presenter Christian Williams.

He had snuck in to reveal the news that Graham had won a Mini Countryman JCW worth £41,520 with cash prize of £50,000 stashed in the boot, courtesy of an online competition.

Father-of-three Graham said: "I’m just over the moon. I can’t believe it, it’s a dream come true. I enter the competition all of the time and I just love playing it but I never thought in a million years this would happen to me. This is living proof it can happen to anybody.”

The lifelong fisherman was offered a cash alternative and he was considering taking this to spend on refurbishing his home and buying some new fishing tackle.

Graham, who manages a team of tanker drivers, said: "I just love the Minis and to own one has been a dream of mine. But I don't actually need a new car because I’ve got a work vehicle and I think the money will mean more to us as a family. We would like to use it to do some bits and bobs around the house and put some in savings accounts.

"I’m also a lifelong fisherman who loves to go fishing at weekends after working hard in the week, so I might treat myself to some better tackle. I mostly do carp fishing but have also done fly fishing as well. I just love being surrounded by nature.”

BOTB was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week, as well as a lifestyle prize.

Christian said: "Graham was clearly in a lot of shock when I surprised him and it was fantastic to see his reaction. I thought he was going to be sick at one point.

"They are fantastic cars which have plenty of power. I love driving these as they are like big go karts and I can see why Graham played for it.