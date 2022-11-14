Littlehampton florist to host charity Christmas coffee morning with prizes up for grabs

The shop, in True Blue Precinct, Wick, is well known for its charity get togethers in the past.

Owner Michelle Bly has announced in her monthly newsletter that the shop will be hosting a Christmas coffee morning on Wednesday, November 23, from 10am to 2pm.

She said: "I am really excited to tell you about our Christmas coffee morning. This is our first event for what feels like a very long time.

Michelle Bly is looking forward to welcoming customers to The Flower Shop for the Christmas coffee morning

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There will be a raffle, lucky square board and lucky envelopes to win some festive prizes – with all proceeds being split between St Barnabas House and Cancer Research UK.

"We will be serving tea, coffee and cakes for a donation to our charities. Also, for the whole day, we will enter everyone who makes a purchase over £5 into a free draw to win a £35 gift voucher and a goody bag, so this could be a good day to call in to place an order for Christmas or pick up a few things to create your own decorations.