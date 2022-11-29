Littlehampton flower shop raises 'amazing amount' with the return of its Christmas charity coffee morning

The sun shone on Littlehampton for the return of The Flower Shop's Christmas coffee morning and there were smiles all round as people sat chatting in the brilliant sunshine.

The shop, in True Blue Precinct, Wick, is well known for its charity get togethers, though this was the first big event since Covid restrictions lifted.

Owner Michelle Bly said it made her day to see how many people went along on Wednesday, November 23, and she thanked everyone who contributed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were absolutely delighted that the event raised a grand total of £540, which will be divided between St Barnabas House hospice and Cancer Research UK," she added. "This was an amazing amount to raise over just a few hours, we would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported us. It was so wonderful to see everyone enjoying themselves, we had really missed putting on events like this.

The Flower Shop owner Michelle Bly with a gonk she made

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am thrilled with how the day went. I was really worried, as the weather forecast was not good and when I arrived at the shop at 7am, it was pouring down with rain and windy. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I looked outside at 9am to see blue sky and brilliant sunshine. We couldn’t have asked for better weather in the end and we even had people sitting outside in the sun with their cuppa and cake.

"We were very grateful to everyone who donated homemade cakes and biscuits, they went down really well, with many people taking them home to enjoy later and share with family. The games and raffle were a great success and we would like to thank Going Spare and WR Hair, who kindly donated prizes for the raffle. We also had our lucky envelopes, which had a prize every time and many of these prizes had been hand crafted by Dawn and Jackie."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun and games will continue on Saturday evening, December 3, from 5pm to 7pm, with the Wick Lights On event, taking place in Wick Hall. Outside, The Flower Shop will have hook a duck and hoopla for children to have a go and the proceeds will be added to the grand charity total.