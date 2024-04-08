Littlehampton Shopmobility moves to new town centre location after 25 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity was given notice by its previous landlord that the lease would not be renewed as the premises was being sold.

Alan Gammon, Littlehampton Shopmobility trustee and honorary president, said: "It's all change as after 25 years our previous landlord gave us notice to not renew our lease, as he was selling the property.

"The hunt was soon on to find other premises and we found it in the Manor House car park. With the help of probation officer Rob Cairns and his community team, no time was lost to redecorate and help us to move.

From left, manager June Caffyn, volunteer Jason Fletcher, Littlehampton Probation Service officer Rob Cairns and honorary president Alan Gammon. Picture: Littlehampton Shopmobility

"Our thanks for all their help and hard work go to our trustees, volunteers and, of course, Officer Rob and his team. Trustees Malcolm Roberts, Malcolm Belchamber, Andrea Turner, volunteers Adee Humphries, his sister Angela Fuller and Jason Fletcher weren’t shy in rolling their sleeves up. Littlehampton is a remarkable place, when things need to be done people are there to help.

"As a new page is turned in the history of Littlehampton Shopmobility, we wish the charity well and hope our service users continue to enjoy what the charity offers. When we have settled in, we will be holding an open day. In the meantime, please come in and see us."