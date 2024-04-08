Littlehampton Shopmobility moves to new town centre location after 25 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
The charity was given notice by its previous landlord that the lease would not be renewed as the premises was being sold.
Alan Gammon, Littlehampton Shopmobility trustee and honorary president, said: "It's all change as after 25 years our previous landlord gave us notice to not renew our lease, as he was selling the property.
"The hunt was soon on to find other premises and we found it in the Manor House car park. With the help of probation officer Rob Cairns and his community team, no time was lost to redecorate and help us to move.
"Our thanks for all their help and hard work go to our trustees, volunteers and, of course, Officer Rob and his team. Trustees Malcolm Roberts, Malcolm Belchamber, Andrea Turner, volunteers Adee Humphries, his sister Angela Fuller and Jason Fletcher weren’t shy in rolling their sleeves up. Littlehampton is a remarkable place, when things need to be done people are there to help.
"As a new page is turned in the history of Littlehampton Shopmobility, we wish the charity well and hope our service users continue to enjoy what the charity offers. When we have settled in, we will be holding an open day. In the meantime, please come in and see us."
The new address for Littlehampton Shopmobility is 92 High Street, Littlehampton BN17 5AG and the email address [email protected] and telephone number 01903 733004 remain unchanged.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.