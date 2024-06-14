Littlehampton Shopmobility officially opens its new High Street premises

The charity was forced to move after 25 years when its previous landlord said the lease would not be renewed as the premises was being sold.

Fortunately, the new location in the Manor House car park keeps it within easy access of the town centre.

Manager June Caffyn said: "It was a shock because the landlord had always said we were wonderful tenants. Everywhere else we found in the town, we couldn't afford the rent. We needed somewhere where people could get in and out, with a car park nearby. This place was last minute and it was that or close altogether, which we didn't want to do because people rely on us."

Cutting the ribbon was Millie Harman from Arundel, a long-standing customer and volunteer, making knitted and crochet items for sale to raise money for the charity.

Millie said: "I started coming mainly for my husband, Fred, and over time I had to start using them myself. Now I have lost my husband, I need it even more. Without them, I simply would not be able to get out and do my shopping. It gets me out and without this I would never see anyone."

The open day on Friday, June 14, raised £122 through a raffle.

Littlehampton mayor Sean Lee said: "This is the first open day in the new building and it is a great use of the space. It is a nice, easily accessible building for residents and visitors alike who want to rent or buy mobility scooters."

Arun District Council chairman Dr James Walsh said: "I am delighted that Shopmobility have got this new premises on the edge of the town centre so they can continue to serve the local community of the greater Littlehampton area. They have proved over the years that there has been a great need and I know they are loved and treasured by the wheelchair community."

The charity has retained its partnership with Clearwell Mobility, which was formed in March 2022 and helps fund the service.

The Burgess Hill based business stepped in following the insolvency of the previous retail partner, and June said the charity was lucky Clearwell Mobility responded so quickly. Sales made through the shop concession are vital to the charity, as it receives commission.

June said: "Some people hire things and love them so much, they want to own one. Because we have got only a little place, a lot of things we find we haven't got room for. We can't keep everything here but things can be ordered from Clearwell Mobility and they are absolutely marvellous would not be able to do it without them."

1 . Littlehampton Shopmobility Littlehampton Shopmobility officially opens its new premises at 92 High Street, Littlehampton Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Littlehampton Shopmobility Littlehampton Shopmobility officially opens its new premises at 92 High Street, Littlehampton Photo: Elaine Hammond

3 . Littlehampton Shopmobility Littlehampton Shopmobility officially opens its new premises at 92 High Street, Littlehampton Photo: Elaine Hammond