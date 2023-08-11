Littlehampton's much-loved Windmill Cinema has been saved following a devastating fire at the neighbouring Harvester – ten years after it was closed and campaigners spent a year campaigning to bring it back.

As the only venue in town where residents can see newly-released films, it is vital to the area - a point campaigners made clear in 2013 when it was closed, drawing a line under almost a quarter of a century’s worth of history.

Following the fire at Harvester yesterday, Windmill Cinema manager Kevin Orman posted this message to customers on Facebook: "As many of you will know, there has been a major fire in the Harvester restaurant (adjoining the cinema). Thanks to the efforts of firefighters, the Windmill Cinema & Theatre was saved. However, there has been water damage to the foyer and kiosk and we are waiting for an assessment on the buildings condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a precaution, advance ticket sales are temporarily suspended, however we are hopeful that screenings will be able to restart on Monday 14th. We will advise everybody as soon as we have more information. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support."

The Windmill in Littlehampton. Photo: Derek Martin / Sussex Wrold

It reminded the Gazette team of the outrage when operator Inspire Leisure closed the cinema on February 14, 2013, despite the determined efforts of hundreds of people from across the area, community groups and amateur dramatics clubs, for the best part of a year.

The cinema had been officially opened by television presenter Fern Britton on May 29, 1989. It was the town’s only cinema, following the closures of The Regent in Terminus Road, Odeon in High Street, and Palladium in Church Street.

There was a bittersweet irony in the air as the credits rolled for the final time that Valentine's Day evening and the curtains closed to a round of applause from the sell-out crowd. The irony of the situation was unfair and far from subtle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Quartet was the last film shown at the much-loved facility, telling the story of a band of retired musicians struggling to raise enough cash to save their beloved retirement home from closing. Their battle was successful. That of the Windmill’s was not – but it was not the end of the war.

Volunteers who campaigned to save the Windmill Cinema celebrating its re-opening in February 2014. Picture: Liz Pearce / Sussex World

Although the live theatre element remained at The Windmill, people wanted a cinema and campaigners wasted no time, with Littlehampton Civic Society collecting more than 5,000 signatures in four weeks to secure a debate at the next full meeting of Arun District Council.

In March 2013, it was revealed during a public meeting held by the East Beach Residents’ Association that the council had altered a contract, which ultimately led to the Windmill's downfall. Arun chief executive Nigel Lynn admitted an agreement had been signed in July 2012 that cinema was no longer an essential core service to be provided by Inspire Leisure, the charitable trust running the council’s leisure services.

The council had effectively given permission to stop screening films at The Windmill, citing the average attendance of just 30 people per screening and the subsidy required to maintain the cinema as major factors.Littlehampton Town Council criticised the secrecy surrounding the decision, as it was not reported to Arun councillors after the deal had been done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Months of pressure followed, with the company running Bognor’s Picturedrome making a bold bid to take over before Inspire Leisure began discussions with CineMobile about bringing back the cinema.

The cinema would be run by the mobile cinema company but largely staffed by volunteers from The Windmill Cinema Supporters Group, which had campaigned tirelessly for its return ever since it closed.