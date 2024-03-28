Littlewood Fencing Build UK Open Doors Event 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Littlewood Group want to show the next generation that there is a career in construction for everyone. On Tuesday 19th March, we invited 21 individuals to our Battle Office to attend our Build UK Open Doors Workshop. Participants included members of the general public, trainees from Little Gate Farm Supported Employment Charity, the Workplace School and members of the Careers Hub.

The day aimed to show the fantastic range of careers available within the fencing and construction industry and showcase the job roles available from the initial point of enquiry through to project completion.

The day started with a warm welcome from our Managing Director and was followed by a talk from our HR team who provided CV and interview techniques. Our team of Estimators and Quantity Surveyors introduced the group to the world of sales and commercial success with a short presentation.

Cat Scanning at our Willie Woodpecker Yard.

Later, our specialist in-house Mechanical and Structural Design team explained the process of engineering design through 2D and 3D CAD modelling and the use of simulation and computer-aided FE models.

Following a presentation by our Infrastructure Division Director regarding the role of a Contracts Manager, the group was provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by our Health, Safety, Quality and Environmental (HSQE) team and participated in an on-site hazard perception quiz. Our Security Contracts Manager gave a talk on High-Security Fencing and the future of this division.

Towards the end of the day, it was all hands-on deck with a practical demonstration from our on-site fencing team on how to safely install weldmesh fencing at our Willie Woodpeckers Yard. The group supported the fencers by marking safe working zones and scanning for buried services with our Cable Avoidance Tools (CAT).

The day was a huge success with the following testimonials:

Classroom talk with Noah Barr and Lloyd Freeman on life as an Estimator

“This was an amazing in-depth session, it’s hard to believe this has never been done before”.

~ Project Assistant, Careers Hub

“Great event really engaging, it was clear how much effort had gone into the planning. Well done!”

~ Partnership and Project Manager, Careers Hub

“Well laid out and organised”. ~ Workshop Attendee

“Really good day”. ~ Workshop Attendee

Dominique Stevenson, Business Development Coordinator was responsible for planning and organising the day and worked closely with local employment groups to spread the word.

“It was such a pleasure to host such wonderful individuals. They were extremely engaged and asked some incredibly astute questions. They would be a real asset for the industry.”

“We were really impressed by the turnout and enthusiasm of the people attending our Build UK Open Doors workshop. It’s great to see young people from all different backgrounds attending. The event was well organised by Dominique Stevenson and the team and provided a good cross-section idea of what it’s like to work in both the fencing and construction industry. An all-around great day for the attendees, for us, members of our supply chain and the construction industry as a whole”.