Live music and free ‘welcome’ mats launch Goring Road Carpets & Flooring in its new location
Crowds of people enjoyed listening to L J Live on Saturday, with drummer Lewis Whittington, who also happens to be a member of the staff.
The grand opening in Goring Road saw the independent, family-run flooring company welcome scores of customers to its new shop, a much larger site than the place it had occupied over the road for 15 years.
The first 30 customers received a free welcome mat and one lucky winner welcomed the gift, having only recently had a new stair and landing carpet from the store.
The business was opened by Pat Yates in Wallace Parade in 2005. The shop is now run by showroom manager Dave Thornes and Lewis, his ‘right-hand man’.
Director Emma Clarke, Pat's daughter, said: "Dave and Lewis have a really good rapport with the customers. The service is what brings people back.
"The nice thing about the parade is you see regular faces all the time. They all seem to be pleased and happy for us. We have built up a loyal customer base.
"Predominantly we are doing exactly the same thing, with all sorts of different flooring – we will just have a bit more space to welcome more people."
Lewis and his band were raising funds for Turning Tides.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.