Local business looking to Inspire the next generation

Inspire Estate Agents have named St Francis of Assisi as their chosen school for 2024 following a vote with their customers on social media. The school beat competition from Desmond Anderson, Hilltop Primary, St Andrews and Southgate Primary following 11,000 votes on the Inspire Facebook page.The school will now benefit from the estate agents’ computer for schools initiative, raising money to fund new computers for children to use to help with their development. It’s part of a UK-wide fundraising scheme from estate agents to give back to local communities.Last year Inspire donated four laptops to The Oaks school in Tilgate and are now ready to re-start their fundraising efforts to support the next generation. Operations Manager at Inspire Estate Agents, Laura Williams-Wynn, said: “One of our big values at Inspire Estate Agents is that we’re community minded. We love putting back into the Crawley community which helped get us to where we are today.“We want to work with a school each year in Crawley to help them get the computers and technology they need to support children get the best possible start. For every house sale which completes, Inspire will donate a percentage towards the computer for schools scheme.