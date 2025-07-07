Local clinic wins GHP Global Excellence Award for Best Holistic Aesthetic and Menopause Care Clinic 2025
Hosted by Global Health & Pharma (GHP), the awards celebrate innovation and dedication across the health, wellness, and aesthetic sectors. This accolade marks a significant milestone for the clinic, which has built a trusted reputation for delivering evidence-based, personalised care that bridges both aesthetics and women’s health, particularly during the menopause transition.
Founded and led by Dr Sarah Spencer, a Sussex based GP with a specialist interest in women’s health and medical aesthetics, the clinic is renowned for its integrative approach. Combining clinical-grade skincare, cutting-edge injectables, skin rejuvenation techniques, and menopause hormone optimisation, Spencer Aesthetics and Medical provides a safe, supportive environment for women to feel empowered in their skin.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition,” said Dr Spencer. “Our goal has always been to provide a clinic that truly understands the unique changes women go through, not just from a cosmetic perspective, but from a medical one too. Winning this award reinforces our belief that holistic, patient-centred care is the future of aesthetics and women’s wellness.”
The award comes at a time when more women are seeking thoughtful, medically led treatments that not only enhance appearance but also address underlying hormonal and age-related changes. With growing demand for menopause-aware aesthetics, Spencer Aesthetics and Medical stands out as a pioneer in this space.
For more information about the clinic’s services or to book a consultation, visit www.samclinic.co.uk