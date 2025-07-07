Local clinic wins GHP Global Excellence Award for Best Holistic Aesthetic and Menopause Care Clinic 2025

Spencer Aesthetics and Medical is proud to announce its recognition as the Best Holistic Aesthetic & Menopause Care Clinic 2025 – South East England at the prestigious GHP Global Excellence Awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Global Health & Pharma (GHP), the awards celebrate innovation and dedication across the health, wellness, and aesthetic sectors. This accolade marks a significant milestone for the clinic, which has built a trusted reputation for delivering evidence-based, personalised care that bridges both aesthetics and women’s health, particularly during the menopause transition.

Founded and led by Dr Sarah Spencer, a Sussex based GP with a specialist interest in women’s health and medical aesthetics, the clinic is renowned for its integrative approach. Combining clinical-grade skincare, cutting-edge injectables, skin rejuvenation techniques, and menopause hormone optimisation, Spencer Aesthetics and Medical provides a safe, supportive environment for women to feel empowered in their skin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition,” said Dr Spencer. “Our goal has always been to provide a clinic that truly understands the unique changes women go through, not just from a cosmetic perspective, but from a medical one too. Winning this award reinforces our belief that holistic, patient-centred care is the future of aesthetics and women’s wellness.”

Dr Sarah Spencer at her Lancing clinic

The award comes at a time when more women are seeking thoughtful, medically led treatments that not only enhance appearance but also address underlying hormonal and age-related changes. With growing demand for menopause-aware aesthetics, Spencer Aesthetics and Medical stands out as a pioneer in this space.

For more information about the clinic’s services or to book a consultation, visit www.samclinic.co.uk