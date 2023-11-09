Local firm DB Domestics aims to help reduce Eastbourne emissions

Family-run DB Domestics is helping Eastbourne move towards the 2030 net zero target by installing solar and planting trees for each order taken.

Eastbourne-based DB Domestics was established more than 50 years ago by Derek Baxter and since 1971, the showroom has been a stable commercial outlet for the town. Derek Baxter retired some years ago and the business is now run by his family who continue to be committed and passionate about the local environment.

Recent environmentally-friendly initiatives deployed by DB Domestics include the installation of a 10.2kW solar panel system to power operations on clean energy generated by the sun. The system was installed by local renewable energy company, OHM Energy, and is estimated to reduce carbon emissions by 72 tonnes over the next 20 years.

Tom Baxter from DB Domestics says: “Our company [DB Domestics] has always taken our environmental responsibility very seriously and we are proud to combine traditional values with forward-thinking solutions. As long-standing members of the local business community, we’re wholly committed to making Eastbourne carbon neutral by 2030 and our new solar panels from OHM are making a significant difference to our own carbon emissions. Although we are in the early stages, there are already periods where we are operating entirely off-grid.”

Paul Vine, Commercial Director at OHM Energy adds: “It’s fantastic to see long-running businesses like DB taking the lead in moving Eastbourne towards being a net zero town. More businesses are realising that going solar is economically advantageous as well as environmentally beneficial. At current electricity prices, the Trina Solar system we recently installed at DB should pay for itself within 6 years.”

In addition to reducing their carbon footprint, DB Domestics has taken company eco policies one step further, and for every order placed, the business plants one tree via their global reforestation partners. Customers are given the option to increase their impact and the environmental impact is tracked on their website.