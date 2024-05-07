Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The multi-award-winning salon on North Street, which has sister branches in Donnington and Midhurst, has won through to a place in the finals in four categories of the prestigious Salon Business Awards.

Against hotly-contested competition from top salons all over the UK, Q are now in the running to win Education Salon, Green Salon and Salon Team.

As well as vying for top place in those categories, they could also scoop the overall title of Ultimate Salon that they’ve won three times previous.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be recognised again in this way,” said Q’s managing director, Kain Lawrence.

“It’s a tribute to the wonderful teams we have in our Chichester, Midhurst and Donnington salons and an honour for a local independent business like ours to be through to the finals in such important awards among leading salons from all over the country. The awards we’ve finalised in reflect our efforts in which we pride ourselves in”.

The Salon Business Awards winners will be announced on Monday, June 3 at a fabulous evening in central London.