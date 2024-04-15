Local Small Business is finalist for award.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Handmade by Hayley B makes cute, useful and practical handmade products for dogs and their humans. From bow-tiesto warning bandanas, dog walking bags and sniffer enrichment balls, Hayley’s range of products have all been designed with your canine companion in mind. Hayley also helps charities such as Balken Underdogs and Spaniel Aid UK fundraise with donations to auctions and special bandanas.

Hayley was very surprised to learn that she had not only been nominated but had been shortlisted to be selected as a finalist in the category of Pet Related Business & Online Store. The awards had over 700 nominations across their categories. Based in Sussex, Hayley travels to local dog shows in the summer over Sussex with her stall along with having a website for all year round ordering. She is proud to support Saltdean Lido’s Dog Swim event each year, even if she sometimes gets a little damp from the cuddles!

Hayley says: “I am very grateful to have been nominated for this award, and to make it through the selection process to be come a finalist is something I could only dream of.

Hayley B & Bracken.

"When I started Handmade by Hayley B in 2018, I wanted to share my love of sewing and my love of my special dog Bracken with the world and hoped to put some smiles on faces with my silly bandanas! Now I am sharing the news I have been selected as a finalist for a significant award!”

The Animal Star Awards were founded by Mary Burgess in 2016 and they were set up to “give recognition to humans and animals alike for the extraordinary things they do for one another.”