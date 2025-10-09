Local success: Bluecrest CEO earns national recognition for ambition and leadership

Dominique Kent, CEO of health assessment provider Bluecrest has been recognised as one of The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2025. The Top 50 was created by LDC, the private equity investor that is part of Lloyds Banking Group, in partnership with The Times. Now in its eighth year, the programme continues to celebrate the drive and ambition of Britain’s best and brightest entrepreneurs. This year the programme received almost 700 nominations, showcasing the exceptional individuals that are building successful, growing medium-sized businesses right across the UK.

The business leaders featured in The LDC Top 50 for 2025 are making a powerful impact by creating jobs, making a difference in the communities they serve, championing sustainability and expanding internationally. They are also demonstrating resilience as they drive growth and develop new ideas to innovate and diversify.

They operate from 67 towns and cities across the UK and span every sector of the economy, whilst collectively they employ almost 10,000 people and generate combined revenues of £1.2bn.

Bluecrest is the health intelligence company that empowers individuals with the knowledge and confidence they need to stay in the best health possible. The company’s mission is to help people live healthier for longer by making personal health monitoring easy and accessible. Its thorough, affordable, and just around the corner in-person health assessments help people understand what is going on inside their bodies – the good, and the could be better – and how this changes over time. This vital knowledge enables people to make informed lifestyle changes or seek additional support where needed.

Speaking on the achievement, Dominique said “I’m honoured to be recognised alongside so many inspiring business leaders, but this really is a reflection of the whole Bluecrest team. We share a collective ambition to help people live healthier for longer by making preventative health assessments more accessible and affordable. My background in the care sector taught me how powerful early action can be in protecting health and independence, and that’s what drives me every day. Too many people face barriers to understanding their health, and we want to change that. This recognition is testament to the passion, innovation and purpose that every member of our team brings to that shared goal.”

John Garner, Managing Partner at LDC, added: “In the eight years since we launched The LDC Top 50 we’ve had the honour of meeting some exceptional business leaders. This year’s cohort has shown drive and ambition in their growth journeys, proven remarkable resilience, and together they are making a real difference to their employees, the communities they work in and society at large. I’d like to congratulate them on everything they’ve achieved so far. Their success stories are only just beginning, and we’re excited to see where their journey takes them next.”

Read more about The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2025 here: http://bit.ly/4nT5afM