Lollipop Print completes major £500k investment

Sussex-based print, sign and display specialists announce completion of five-year expansion and innovation programme.

Lollipop Print, one of the South East’s leading print, sign and display specialists, has completed a major five-year investment programme totalling over £500,000 — marking a new era of innovation, quality, and service excellence for the business.

The latest milestone in this strategic programme is the installation of a state-of-the-art Canon Colorado UV roll-to-roll printer at Lollipop Print’s main production centre in Manor Royal. This advanced addition joins an impressive line-up of cutting-edge technology acquired in recent years, including an HP Indigo Digital Press, Canon Arizona Flatbed UV Printer, and Kongsberg Edge Cutting Table.

Together, these investments have significantly enhanced the company’s production capacity, versatility and turnaround speed, ensuring Lollipop Print remains at the forefront of the ever-evolving print industry.

Ed Entecott,Director of Lollipop Print with their new Canon Colorado UV roll-to-roll printer

But the company’s ambitions extend far beyond technology. In the same five-year period, Lollipop Print has expanded from its headquarters in Crawley to four locations across Sussex and Hampshire, including a newly opened branch in Southampton. The business has also launched a brand-new website, designed to make online ordering faster, easier, and more intuitive, further improving the customer experience.

“Over the past five years we’ve focused on building a business that can deliver the highest quality print solutions with speed, precision and creativity,” said Ed Entecott, Director at Lollipop Print. “This latest installation is the final piece in a significant investment that ensures we remain one step ahead, offering our clients even more choice and capability.”

With a strong local presence and a growing national footprint, Lollipop Print continues to go from strength to strength. By combining innovation, craftsmanship and exceptional service, the company is well positioned to continue leading the way in print for years to come.

For more information about Lollipop Print’s services please visit www.lollipopprint.co.uk.