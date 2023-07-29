SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, has officially opened The Breakfast Club’s first restaurant in the travel sector at London Gatwick, and is on track to become a destination of choice at the North Terminal.

London-based brunch favourite The Breakfast Club provides quality food at an affordable price point.

In addition to great breakfasts, The Breakfast Club also offers cocktails for those looking for a pre-flight treat later in the day.

Regulars to The Breakfast Club on the high street will recognise the brand’s most popular dishes on the London Gatwick menu, including ‘The All American’ – pancakes with crispy bacon, a ‘not so’ American British sausage, homestyle potatoes, fried eggs and maple syrup – and ‘The Full Monty’ traditional English fry-up, as well as vegetarian and vegan choices.

With a ‘retro travel’ ambience, the new restaurant features vintage TVs showcasing classic movies as well as The Breakfast Club’s famous ‘TODAY IS GOING TO BE A GOOD DAY’ message in bright lights above the kitchen pass.

A beautiful bar provides a relaxed space for a cocktail, beer, or a quick bite – and a chat with the friendly bar team – and seating has been created for solo, duo or group dining. Tables are equipped with sockets for travellers needing to charge a device before their flight.