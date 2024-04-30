London Gatwick: Airline substantially increases number of flights to Türkiye for summer 2024

A ‘value carrier’ airline will substantially increase the number of flights it offers from London Gatwick to Türkiye for summer 2024.
By Matt Pole
Published 30th Apr 2024, 18:33 BST
SunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, which only commenced services from the UK in 2022, will offer a choice of 25 flights a week from Gatwick this summer to Antalya (14 per week), Dalaman (nine per week) and Izmir (two per week) – compared to 18 flights a week in 2023.

In total, SunExpress will offer 136 flights per week from nine UK airports this summer – Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, London Gatwick, London Luton, Manchester, Newcastle, and London Stansted. This compares to 74 weekly flights from seven airports last year.

In addition to ‘summer sun and beach’ travel, SunExpress aims to cater for numerous other types of travel for which Türkiye is popular including cultural, archaeological, and culinary tourism, and sports travel.

SunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will substantially increase the number of flights it offers from Gatwick to Türkiye for summer 2024. Picture by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty ImagesSunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will substantially increase the number of flights it offers from Gatwick to Türkiye for summer 2024. Picture by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images
SunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will substantially increase the number of flights it offers from Gatwick to Türkiye for summer 2024. Picture by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

SunExpress is a value carrier with a strong presence on the Turkish Riviera and in Anatolia. It is operating a total of 200 routes to 68 destinations across 35 countries in 2024.

SunExpress is the leading carrier between Germany-Austria-Switzerland and the Turkish Riviera and Anatolia.

For more information, visit www.sunexpress.com.

