Gatwick Airport Consultative Committee, known as GATCOM, is an independent statutory advisory body established in 1956.

GATCOM meets four times a year and considers issues and questions in connection with the operation and development of Gatwick and its effect on local communities, passengers, airlines and other users of the airport.

GATCOM has 28 appointed representatives from a wide range of interests including local authorities, civil aviation, passenger, business, tourism and community and environmental groups. London Gatwick senior officials also attend every meeting.

The Government expects all airports to communicate openly and effectively with their local communities and users of the airport about the impact of their operations and future development. Airport Consultative Committees (ACCs) are a well-established way in which airports can engage with key stakeholders in the local area and beyond. The Department for Transport (DfT) has produced Guidelines to assist airports and those involved in establishing, running and participating in the work of ACCs.

In March 2023, the DfT published the results of an Information Gathering Exercise, with ACCs. The aim was to ‘provide government with a better understanding of the challenges faced and key objectives for ACCs to operate effectively.’ The exercise received a good response from a cross-section of ACCs across the UK including GATCOM.

Following the DfT information gathering exercise, the UKACC – the umbrella body representing all UK Airport Consultative Committees – reflected on the results and undertook on-line research to check if the committees were meeting government guidelines such as publishing their contact details, memberships, constitutions, calendar of meetings, agenda papers and minutes.

Transparency of ACCs and their work is of vital importance in helping to build trust with a wide range of interested parties around airports, including local communities impacted by an airport’s operation and aircraft overflight and noise.

Tom Crowley, GATCOM’s independent chair, said: “We are extremely pleased that the UKACC’s research concluded that GATCOM meets all the DfT’s expectations.

“This is very much due to the hard work and dedication of our members, their colleagues and also very much a result of the support we receive from Gatwick Airport Limited.”