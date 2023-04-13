London Gatwick Airport has been announced as headline sponsor for this year’s Crawley Pride event, taking place on August 19 in Goffs Park.

Gatwick sponsored last year’s Crawley Pride event - with a group of airport employees leading the parade alongside a local dance group - and has now increased its involvement to become the headline sponsor for 2023.

Approximately 2,300 people attended last year’s Pride, an important event for Crawley and one that supports Gatwick’s commitment to Diversity, Equality and Inclusion.

Gatwick has recently launched an employee network, Gatwick Pride, who will lead airport’s involvement in this year’s Crawley Pride. The network is dedicated to representing and advocating for its LBGTQ+ colleagues and supporting the business’ diversity aims.

Simon Brady, chair, Gatwick Pride said: “We are delighted to support Crawley Pride in such a significant way this year. Crawley LGBTQIA+, which runs the event, is a fantastic organisation and really aligns with Gatwick Pride’s aims to promote diversity and inclusion within the LGBTQ+ community and our allies.

“It’s important that together, we can promote Gatwick and Crawley as safe places for all members of the community, and as a great place to work for LGBTQ+ people.”

Vincent Wootton, managing director, Crawley LGBTQIA+ said: “After two years of successfully running Crawley Pride, we are thrilled to be back for 2023 with Gatwick Airport as our headline sponsor.

“The support we are able to provide during this festival is breath-taking. It connects, educates and celebrates all things LGBTQIA+, while delivering a friendly safe space, which welcomes all.

“This year we have introduced a low-income ticket scheme, as well as providing tickets to community organisations.”

Liberty X is this year's headline act, supported by the UK tour show; Queenz, Piki Polite from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and hosted by Sandi from Channel 4’s Gogglebox. There will also be many more exciting local acts, alongside food and drink vendors, community stalls and a fairground.

Tickets are available from www.crawleylgbt.com. Any money made from Crawley Pride goes straight into creating and running projects throughout the year, such as the Sussex Trans Social group, helpline and heritage project.

