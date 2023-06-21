These jobs would be generated across the county council areas of West Sussex, East Sussex, Surrey and Kent, the unitary authority of Brighton and Hove, and the London Borough of Croydon, according to socio-economic studies commissioned by London Gatwick.
The majority of the local construction workers would be sourced from local authority areas in the airport’s immediate vicinity, including Reigate and Banstead, Crawley and Mid Sussex, with others across the wider region, in areas like Sutton, Mole Valley and Bromley, also benefiting.
Top 10 neighbouring local authority areas that would benefit from new construction jobs:
Reigate and Banstead 135
Crawley 135
Mid Sussex 45
Croydon 40
Mole Valley 35
Tandridge 30
Sutton 30
Bromley 30
Horsham 30
Merton 20
London Gatwick estimates at the peak of developing the Northern Runway, nearly 1400 construction jobs would be created nationally.
These jobs will include professional level management roles as well as engineers, plant operators, ground workers, concrete placing specialists, steel erectors, cladding and glaziers, building management system and fitout specialists. The roles would be split across all aspects of the Northern Runway project, including taxiway alterations, terminal building work, car parks and highway projects.
Cedric Laurier, Chief Technical Officer, London Gatwick said: “The opportunities presented for local employment through Gatwick’s Northern Runway project are incredibly exciting for the region.
“To offer up to 1400 new jobs in construction alone – with a significant proportion of these estimated to be using the local workforce - is great news. These new jobs will not only benefit workers now, but also our future workforce who are still in school or college.”
Gatwick wants to invest in its long-term future and is preparing a planning application to bring the airport’s Northern Runway into regular use, for departures, alongside its Main Runway. This low-impact plan will improve resilience, reduce delays, and provide a significant boost to the regional economy by supporting trade, tourism and new jobs.