London Gatwick’s planning application to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use, alongside its Main Runway, has today (August 3) been accepted for detailed examination by the Planning Inspectorate (PINS).

The planning application – known as a Development Consent Order (DCO) - was submitted on July 6 and sets out the airport’s plans to make best use of its existing infrastructure to unlock new capacity and improve airport resilience, in line with government policy.

By accepting London Gatwick’s application, the Planning Inspectorate – acting on behalf of the Government - has demonstrated it is satisfied that the airport’s consultation was conducted properly and that the application can progress to the examination phase.

The airport’s application has been shaped by a programme of detailed assessments, including community and stakeholder engagements, and public consultations spanning nearly two years.

A statutory public consultation took place in autumn 2021, followed by a second focused public consultation in summer 2022 on the airport’s revised plans for the roads around the airport.

A period of detailed and rigorous examination of the proposals by a panel of independent experts will follow, at a date set by the Planning Inspectorate. This process is likely to take up to 18 months, including six months of examination, which will include written submissions and public hearings.

Ahead of the examination, the public – including residents in local communities and other stakeholders - will be able to register with the Planning Inspectorate to become an ‘interested party’.

This will enable them to participate and provide their views and feedback on the proposals during examination.

Details on how interested parties can register their interest in taking part in the examination stage will be widely publicised by the airport. More information on the DCO planning process and how to engage with it can be found here.

Tim Norwood, chief planning officer, London Gatwick, said: “We are pleased that the application to take forward our Northern Runway plans has been accepted by the Planning Inspectorate and will now progress to the examination stage of the DCO planning process.

“In coming weeks, the airport will let residents and other stakeholders know how they can register their interest in taking part in the examination stage of the planning process, so they can submit comments and feedback on our important proposals.“

