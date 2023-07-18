The DHL workers will be balloted on the new offer and strikes scheduled to take place from Friday, July 28 to Tuesday, August 1 will now not go ahead.
If the workers reject the deal, fresh strike dates will be announced.
Gatwick strikes by around 450 ASC, Menzies Aviation and GGS workers are still scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 1, with a further four days from Friday, August 4 to Tuesday, August 8.
Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “As an act of good faith, Unite’s Gatwick DHL members have agreed to suspend their first set of strikes while they are balloted on the new offer.
“Strikes by ASC, Menzies and GGS workers are still scheduled to go ahead. Unite urges the remaining employers to return to the negotiating table and put forward an offer our members will accept.”