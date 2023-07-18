Strikes by nearly 600 DHL workers on the Gatwick easyJet contract have been suspended following an improved pay offer, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said today [Tuesday, July 18].

The DHL workers will be balloted on the new offer and strikes scheduled to take place from Friday, July 28 to Tuesday, August 1 will now not go ahead.

If the workers reject the deal, fresh strike dates will be announced.

Gatwick strikes by around 450 ASC, Menzies Aviation and GGS workers are still scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 1, with a further four days from Friday, August 4 to Tuesday, August 8.

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “As an act of good faith, Unite’s Gatwick DHL members have agreed to suspend their first set of strikes while they are balloted on the new offer.