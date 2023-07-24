More London Gatwick Airport strikes have been suspended, Unite, the UK’s leading union, said today [Monday, July 24], with workers either having accepted or being balloted on new pay offers.

Strikes by DHL workers have been cancelled completely after they voted to accept a 15 per cent rise, as well as an uplift in skills pay, meaning workers will see their hourly rates increase by between 15 per cent and 31 per cent.

A new shift premium of £1.25 per hour for between 00.00 hrs and 04.59 hrs has also been secured, increasing workers’ hourly rates by 23 per cent and 43 per cent during those hours.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an excellent result secured by the steadfast position of our DHL members. Once again, workers are gaining real material benefits from Unite’s absolute focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions.”

ASC and Menzies workers are currently balloting on improved offers. If the ASC workers reject the pay offer, they will go ahead with strike action scheduled between July 28 and August 1 as well as strikes between August 4 and August 8.

Strikes by Menzies workers between July 28 and August 1 have been suspended, however if the offer is rejected, strikes between August 4 and August 8 will go ahead.

Talks with GGS are progressing in a positive direction. Strike action by GGS workers scheduled between July 28 and August 1 has been suspended to allow negotiations to continue, with strike action between August 4 and August 8 still scheduled to go ahead if a satisfactory outcome is not reached in time.

Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell said: “Strikes by DHL workers have now been cancelled. ASC and Menzies workers are being balloted on new offers and talks are progressing with GGS.