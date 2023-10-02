Vueling, part of IAG, will operate 213 routes to 89 destinations in 27 countries this winter with 10 new routes compared to winter 2022/23, reinforcing its deseasonalisation strategy to expand operations throughout the year with connections across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, and consolidating its operations in core European destinations.

Of the new routes, 194 have their origin or destination in Spain, where Vueling maintains its leadership position at airports such as Barcelona and Bilbao.

For the first time, the airline is launching four new connections for this period from Barcelona to Egypt – Luxor and Sharm El-Sheikh – and Finland – Rovaniemi – in addition to flights between Amman and Paris-Orly.

Vueling is the second largest airline outside the UK operating routes connecting the UK with Spain offering 11 connections from London-Gatwick.

The airline has multiple UK connections to destinations across Spain, France and Italy – with flights operating from five UK airports – London Gatwick, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Manchester.

There are 14 routes available in total from London Gatwick and five from other UK airports served by the airline.

As part of Vueling’s deseasonalisation strategy, the company is offering flights to popular winter sun destinations at regular frequencies including London Gatwick to Gran Canaria up to three times a week.

British visitors can also enjoy Spanish city break destinations throughout the winter months with routes including London Gatwick to Málaga up to 16 times per week, and to Seville up to five times per week.

Carolyn Prowse, Vueling's commercial director responsible for strategy and route planning, said: “The winter schedule represents the company's commitment to offer attractive international destinations all year round without losing the essence of Vueling: bringing competitive and affordable prices to our customers.

“For this new season, we are continuing to consolidate our leadership position in Spain and to reinforce our international commitment through London-Gatwick and Paris-Orly.”

The company operates 193 routes to and from Spain. In Barcelona, where Vueling concentrates nearly 60% of its operations, it will operate 86 routes this winter, more than 70% of them – 62 – to international destinations. The airline is adding three completely new routes from the Catalan capital; two to Egypt and the third to Finland.

There will be weekly Saturday flights to Luxor and Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt and special routes for the Christmas period including the recently launched connection to the home of Father Christmas, the city of Rovaniemi in Finland, with weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Vueling also has regular flights throughout the winter season to destinations such as Helsinki and Oran in Algeria.

The airline is maintaining a strong commitment to the deseasonalisation of its portfolio, with attractive destinations all year round. An example of this is the destinations that can now be visited in the winter season as well as in the summer, such as Cairo or Amman in Jordan.