London Gatwick and Great Western Railway agree strategic partnership to enhance connectivity to Surrey and Thames Valley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

London Gatwick and Great Western Railway (GWR) have announced a new strategic partnership to help meet aspirations to enhance the North Downs Line, connecting London Gatwick to Surrey and the Thames Valley.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership aims to continue to lobby for station and service enhancements on the vital line, and was announced at London Gatwick’s annual Transport Forum (November 14), which brings together partners from across the UK transport sector, local government and communities.

The theme of this year’s forum was multi-modal and integrated transport focusing on the importance of airports as transport hubs, where a range of transport options create local, regional and international connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London Gatwick is already a key transport hub in the South East. It is easily accessible and connects aviation with rail, coach travel, local buses and the national cycle network.

London Gatwick and Great Western Railway have announced a new strategic partnership to help meet aspirations to enhance the North Downs Line, connecting London Gatwick to Surrey and the Thames Valley. Picture contributed

The airport is directly connected to over 100 stations with trains to London departing every four minutes. London Gatwick has direct connections to more than 50 towns by coach and over 100 when including local buses.

London Gatwick and GWR have partnered to help drive enhancement to the North Downs Line, connecting London Gatwick to Reading, the wider Surrey area and the Thames Valley.

They will work together to develop plans to make station and service improvements, while also offering future benefits to passengers across the wider network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together London Gatwick and GWR will promote enhanced service development, working with the wider rail industry.

They will further develop joint marketing and commercial offers; collaborate with partners on station improvements and further engage with local communities to support and enhance their travel experience on the North Downs Line.

As part of London Gatwick’s sustainability policy, Decade of Change, the airport is working with transport providers to increase passenger and colleague use of public transport and zero and ultra-low emission journeys to 60% by 2030.

The partnership with GWR supports this collaborative approach, as both organisations work together across the region to enable growth in rail passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer, London Gatwick said: “The transport forum was a fantastic opportunity to bring together key stakeholders from across the transport sector.

“The Great Western Railway service to Reading is already a vital service for London Gatwick’s passengers and colleagues, not to mention the local communities along the North Downs Line.

“This partnership provides the framework for an even more ambitious and collaborative approach to developing air to rail services at London Gatwick and we are delighted to continue this journey with the GWR team.

“As we look to grow through our Northern Runway Project it is imperative we continue improving our transport options for passengers and local communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Pierpoint, commercial development director, Great Western Railway said: “Great Western Railway recognises that the rail industry plays a key role in driving economic growth, supporting communities, and enabling our customers to travel for a multitude of purposes, whether that be to get to work, to get to school or college, to see family and friends, for holidays, or other leisure activities.

“GWR wants to promote the North Downs Line with London Gatwick and other partners to realise its full potential both in the short, medium and long term.

“Creating this partnership provides further energy to keep delivering for our communities in a new and innovative way that paves the way for great local and regional outcomes.”

Speakers included Shamal Ratnayaka, aviation strategy lead at Transport for London who gave a keynote speech on the way international airports, like London Gatwick, support and enhance transport in their wider regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees also heard from the Department for Transport, Network Rail and Govia Thameslink Railway about how stakeholders are realising the benefits of the investment in Gatwick Airport Station.

Transport for the South East updated the audience on the development of their Regional Active Travel Strategy and from Metrobus about the partnership working with London Gatwick to develop local services and the ongoing expansion of their innovative hydrogen bus fleet.