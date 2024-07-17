London Gatwick: easyJet celebrates inaugural flight from the UK to Salerno’s Amalfi Coast airport
The new twice-weekly routes with departures from London Gatwick will continue to operate throughout the summer on Tuesdays and Saturdays. easyJet holidays are also offering a range of package holidays on the Amalfi coast this summer.
The new route to the former military-only airport which is now open for commercial flights for the first time becomes easyJet’s 157th destination on its expansive network, with flights also launching from Milan, Berlin, Basel and Geneva this summer.
The Amalfi Coast is one of the most popular destinations in Italy and home to charming historical towns with sheer cliffs overlooking beautiful beaches, as well as boasting UNESCO World Heritage site status.
The new route will provide even greater choice for UK travellers looking to explore more of the fantastic sights and experiences that Italy has to offer holidaymakers.
EasyJet holidays, the UK’s fastest growing tour operator, will also offer package holidays to Salerno in the coming weeks from the UK and Switzerland, France and Germany, ahead of the summer 2024 season.
All easyJet holidays include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage per person, and transfers on beach holidays secured with a deposit of just £60 per person.
All breaks are covered by Ultimate Flexibility, which includes a Best Price Guarantee meaning if customers find holidays cheaper elsewhere, a discount of the price difference will be applied to their booking
Flights to from London Gatwick and the Amalfi coast airport are available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app starting from £46.99.
Ali Gayward, easyJet country manager, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming a new destination to our network, with a unique connection from the UK to Salerno’s Amalfi coast airport serving one of the most iconic, scenic parts of Italy from London Gatwick and we look forward to welcoming more customers onboard.”
