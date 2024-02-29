London Gatwick: easyJet unveils exclusive new route to 'iconic' Italian destination
On sale for the first time today, the twice-weekly departures from London Gatwick will operate throughout the summer on Tuesdays and Saturdays. easyJet holidays will also offer a range of package holidays on the Amalfi coast from next summer.
The new route to the former military-only airport which is now open for commercial flights for the first time becomes easyJet’s 157th destination on its expansive network, with flights also launching from Milan, Berlin, Basel and Geneva.
The Amalfi Coast is one of the most popular destinations in Italy and home to charming historical towns with sheer cliffs overlooking beautiful beaches, as well as boasting UNESCO World Heritage site status. The new route will provide even greater choice for UK travellers looking to explore more of the fantastic sights and experiences that Italy has to offer holidaymakers.
The airline has also announced today that it will relaunch its service between Newcastle and Amsterdam for next summer, with seats also on sale today. Flights will take off from September 5 and operate year-round on Thursdays and Sundays.
EasyJet holidays, the UK’s fastest growing tour operator, will also offer package holidays to Salerno in the coming weeks from the UK and Switzerland, France and Germany, ahead of the summer 2024 season.
All easyJet holidays include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage per person, and transfers on beach holidays secured with a deposit of just £60 per person.
All breaks are covered by Ultimate Flexibility, which includes a Best Price Guarantee meaning if customers find holidays cheaper elsewhere, a discount of the price difference will be applied to their booking
The new flights are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app starting from £27.99.
Ali Gayward, easyJet country manager, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of two new routes from the UK today as we continue to strengthen our network and offer even more choice for our customers across the UK.
“We are particularly excited to welcome a new destination to our network, with a unique connection from the UK to Salerno’s Amalfi coast airport serving one of the most iconic, scenic parts of Italy from London Gatwick.
“We’re also adding more great value connectivity for customers in the North of England with a service from Newcastle to Amsterdam, which we know will prove popular with those looking for a city break or travelling for business, and we look forward to welcoming more customers onboard.”