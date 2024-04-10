London Gatwick expands Asia connections with flights to three new destinations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The airport has welcomed new carriers Azerbaijan Airlines, Turkmenistan Airlines and Uzbekistan Airways in recent weeks, with three services per week to Baku starting in March, twice-weekly flights to Ashgabat starting last Saturday, and a weekly flight to Tashkent commencing last Sunday respectively.

The new routes mean London Gatwick now serves 12 destinations across Asia and the Middle East, including markets in China, India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, with more new services to Beijing (Air China), Guangzhou (China Southern) and Singapore (Singapore Airlines) due to start this summer.

Stephanie Wear, VP aviation development, London Gatwick said: “We are delighted to welcome three new flag carriers to London Gatwick, providing excellent connectivity to previously underserved markets in Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

“We are continuing to develop our long-haul options at London Gatwick and these new routes, while fantastic destinations in their own right, also provide passengers with excellent onward connectivity across Asia.”

London Gatwick is investing in its long-term future and its planning application to bring the airport’s Northern Runway into regular use is currently undergoing detailed examination by the Planning Inspectorate.

This low-impact plan will improve resilience, reduce delays, and provide a significant boost to the national and regional economy by supporting trade, tourism, and new jobs.