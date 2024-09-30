London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation
The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.
The Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation is designed to help airports measure, evaluate and improve their accessibility management and culture and it is the only international assessment or accreditation programme dedicated to airport accessibility for passengers with disabilities.
The accreditation forms part of a wider programme that provides a continuous path of improvement for all airports’ accessibility for passengers with disabilities.
Anna-Ruth Cockerham, accessibility manager, London Gatwick said: “We are delighted to be celebrated by ACI for our work in improving accessibility across London Gatwick for passengers.
“The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to improving accessibility and enhancing the experiences of disabled passengers.
“We have worked hard to introduce initiatives in recent years to improve our accessibility and are extremely proud to lead the way with several projects.
“We will continue to work with key industry partners and experts to make further advancements, to achieve our vision to be the airport for everyone whatever your journey.”
London Gatwick, part of the VINCI Airports’ network, has been a trailblazer in accessibility initiatives for several years.
The airport was the first in the UK to open a sensory room for passengers in 2018 and was the birthplace of the now widely recognised Sunflower Lanyard scheme, supporting people with hidden disabilities.
London Gatwick has also recently launched a series of free, bespoke detailed access guides, in partnership with AccessAble, helping passengers navigate more easily, safely and confidently through the airport.
Olivier Jankovec, director general, ACI EUROPE said: “We're delighted that ACI EUROPE member London Gatwick has received accreditation for the ACI Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation Programme.
“The AEA programme provides a continuous improvement path for airports regarding accessibility for passengers with disabilities.
“As highlighted in our recently published guidance on 'Assisting Passengers with Non-Visible Disabilities', European airports have a long-standing track record of caring for their most vulnerable passengers and visitors.
“This is exemplified in Gatwick achieving AEA accreditation, and we hope to see more European airports following their path.”
London Gatwick is investing in its long-term future. The examination phase of the airport’s planning application to bring its existing Northern Runway into routine use has now concluded, with a decision expected to follow in early 2025.
London Gatwick’s low-impact plan will improve resilience, reduce delays, and provide a significant boost to the national and regional economy by supporting trade, tourism, and new jobs.
