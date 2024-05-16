London Gatwick generated £5.5 billion for the UK economy and supported over 76,000 jobs in 2023
The majority of this vital economic activity took place in six local authority areas across the South East – West Sussex, East Sussex, Surrey, Kent, Brighton and Hove and Croydon, as below.
Local authority
Jobs supported
GVA
West Sussex
22,047
£1,598,700,000
Surrey
11,908
£855,000,000
Kent
7,220
£515,200,000
Croydon
3,680
£265,200,000
Brighton and Hove
3,432
£246,100,000
East Sussex
3,415
£245,400,000
The new data has been published as a landmark delegation from the region prepares to attend UKREiiF – the UK’s leading event to attract investment into UK regions.
London Gatwick is co-funding the delegation to ensure the region is represented – for the first time ever - and has the opportunity to connect with over 10,000 investment decision makers from across the globe.
Spearheaded by London Gatwick, the delegation will be facilitated in partnership with Gatwick Diamond Initiative and branded under Invest Gatwick Diamond.
It brings together a coalition of county councils, local authorities and private sector affiliates from across Sussex, Surrey, Kent, and South London.
As part of the region’s representation, Alison Addy, London Gatwick Airport’s Head of External Engagement and Policy, will take part in a panel discussion looking at how successful Airport Economic Zones (AEZs) across the world define, organise, and promote themselves.
AEZs are established by airports collaborating with the surrounding region so they are better able to identify, organise and promote themselves to attract inward investment, benefitting airports, communities and their regional economies.
London Gatwick is exploring with partners how an AEZ might be established around the airport.
Tim Norwood, chief planning and corporate affairs director, London Gatwick, said: “These figures show how well our recovery is going. It’s important however to remember they’re not just big numbers.
“They represent the livelihoods and incomes of tens of thousands of individuals, families and businesses across the region.
“Together, the South East has a lot to offer investors from across the globe, but we cannot take our future economic growth for granted.
“Global competition for investment is fierce and I’m delighted we’re working with our partners to attract new business opportunities, trade and jobs into the region."
Brett North, chairman of the Gatwick Diamond Initiative added: “We are home to a vibrant economic region, with Gatwick Airport at its heart.
“Ideally located for London and the rest of the world, we are proud to represent our region for the first time at UKREiiF.
“We welcome the opportunity to showcase the best of the Gatwick Diamond, particularly for investors in locations where Gatwick has worked with the business community to establish strong routes.”
Read the full Local economic impact of London Gatwick report.
This short animation presents the airport’s economic impact by area.