London Gatwick immigration services workers strike off after improved pay deal

Strikes by Gatwick immigration services workers have been called off following an improved pay deal.

The OCS workers, who provide support to the UK Border Force at the airport’s immigration gates, voted to accept a six per cent pay deal backdated to April 2025.

OCS’ original offer was just two per cent.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Congratulations to OCS Gatwick workers – by being prepared to take strike action they secured a huge increase in their pay offer.

“Once again, Unite’s total focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions is winning for our members.”

Industrial action scheduled to take place earlier this month was suspended to allow further negotiations.

A further strike was set for October 27, which has now also been called off.

In 2024, Unite secured an average pay rise of 8.3 per cent for more than 4,600 workers employed by 11 different companies at Gatwick.

Unite regional coordinating officer Dominic Rothwell said: “Unite’s work at Gatwick shows why it is the union for the UK’s airport and aviation workers.

“Workers who want better wages and working lives should join Unite and get their colleagues to do the same.”