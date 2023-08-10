London Gatwick increases passenger choice with 50 long-haul routes as airport lands new service to African capital

Passengers at London Gatwick can now fly to a choice of 50 long-haul destinations, after the airport landed a new Ethiopian Airlines service to Addis Ababa.

The new route will operate three times per week from November 21. It is Gatwick’s first direct flight to the Ethiopian capital since 2006 and becomes the latest of several new long-haul services to start before the end of the year. The airport now offers more than 80% of its pre-Covid long-haul routes.

Following Norse Atlantic launching five new US routes from London Gatwick earlier this year, the airline is due to start operating to Miami and Boston in September, before adding Kingston, Montego Bay and Bridgetown in October.

British Airways will start flying between London Gatwick and Accra, Ghana in October, following new flights to Las Vegas and Vancouver earlier this year.

Air Mauritius is also due to take off in October, with daily flights to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport.

Gatwick’s long-haul destinations now span the USA, Canada, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer, London Gatwick said: “Returning to 50 long-haul routes is a milestone moment for London Gatwick.

“While we’re delighted to offer passengers such an expansive range of short-haul routes across Europe, we’re also proud to provide connections to an increasing range of destinations around the world.

“These services are vital not only for offering people across London and the South East an excellent choice of holiday locations, or for visiting family and friends, but also for supporting local and regional businesses.

“Whether that’s outbound trade or inbound tourism, growing London Gatwick’s long-haul network is crucial for economic opportunities across the region.

“We look forward to welcoming Ethiopian Airlines to London Gatwick. This is the latest in a number of carriers looking to operate long-haul routes from Gatwick, which further highlights the strong demand for slots at our airport.”

London Gatwick is investing in its long-term future and its planning application to bring the airport’s Northern Runway into regular use has recently been accepted for detailed examination by the Planning Inspectorate (PINS).