The first four new products – a range of Ridgeview wines – are now available for passengers to purchase from World Duty Free stores.

The vineyard in Mid Sussex also supplies wine in London Gatwick’s restaurant and bar, Vagabond, and South Downs – a premium sparkling wine bar - with the new retail offering now enabling passengers to try before they buy – and fly.

The Sussex Six team also brought a range of local produce – including from Horsham – to present to the airport’s restaurants and retailers. London Gatwick will add further locally-produced food and drink to its vast array of restaurants, bars and retail outlets over coming months.

London Gatwick joins Sussex Six food and drink campaign. From left: Richard Lennard, Gatwick Airport and Mardi Roberts, Ridgview. Picture contributed

Richard Lennard, economic partnerships manager, London Gatwick, said: “We are delighted to join this exciting campaign to support the local Sussex economy, by adding more local food and drink producers to our supply chain at London Gatwick.

“It’s important to us at the airport to support the Sussex community, and we are delighted to help our passengers discover the wonderful local produce that is grown and made across the region.”

The Sussex Six Campaign is organised by Natural Partnerships CIC funded by UK Government powered by Levelling Up and Horsham District Council. So far, over 50 local shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes have signed up committing to take on six or more local products.

The premium South Downs Bar opened in London Gatwick’s South Terminal in June 2023 to showcase local produce, while the airport already stocks Sussex food and drink including Nyetimber wine in its World Duty Free stores.

Mardi Roberts, director of communications, Ridgeview, said: “London Gatwick is Sussex’s gateway to the world. They have been incredibility supportive of Sussex Wine Tourism and champions for our visitor economy.

“We are thrilled that Ridgeview sparkling wine will now be available for holidaymakers to take on their celebration travels and spread the word about the quality of our Sussex produce.”

Horsham District Council head of economic development, Clare Mangan said: “We are thrilled London Gatwick has agreed to join the Sussex Six Campaign, providing a fantastic opportunity for local food and drink producers to reach the huge audience passing through the airport.

“This is the start of a fantastic partnership which will allow us to showcase the superb range of Sussex food and drink we produce to an international audience on a very large scale.”

Details of supporting businesses can be found on the Sussex Six pages of sussexfoodanddrink.org - the online directory for Sussex produce. Businesses wishing to join the campaign can also sign up on the website.