London Gatwick launches new Air India service to Bangalore as part of network expansion to India
This new route, which will operate five times weekly from the South Terminal, is London Gatwick’s fifth non-stop connection to India, joining existing services to Goa, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Amritsar.
These Air India flights, alongside TUI’s service to Goa, means there are now 19 flights per week between London Gatwick and India.
London Gatwick is actively working to double connectivity with India over the next five years, recognising the strong economic and cultural links between the countries. Key priority destinations for future growth include Delhi and Mumbai.
Stephanie Wear, VP aviation development, London Gatwick said: “This new service to Bengaluru is excellent news for both passengers and businesses across London and the South East.
“This city’s dynamic tech industry and cultural significance makes it a fantastic addition to our route network.
“It’s set to be a popular service, providing fantastic opportunities for both tourism and trade.”
London Gatwick is investing in its long-term future, and its planning application to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use is nearing the end of the Planning Inspectorate’s examination phase.
This low-impact plan will improve resilience, reduce delays, and provide a significant boost to the national and regional economy by supporting trade, tourism, and new jobs.