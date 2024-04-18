Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SkyAlps continues to bring the Dolomites closer than ever to the UK market, after successfully launching the connection from Stansted last winter.

The brand new London Gatwick to Bolzano route operates on Wednesdays and Saturdays using the airline’s fleet of 76-seater Dash DHC-8-Q400s aircraft.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SkyAlps flight between the UK and Italy has an average duration of about two hours, and the schedule is as follows:

Boutique airline SkyAlps offers twice-weekly flights from London Gatwick to Bolzano in Italy as part of its spring/summer schedule, allowing travellers to experience the Dolomites, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Picture by LUK BENIES/AFP via Getty Images)

Flights on Wednesdays depart Bolzano at 1.35pm and arrive at Gatwick at 3pm. Flights from Gatwick depart at 3.35pm and land in Italy at 6.55pm.

Flights on Fridays depart Bolzano at 2.40pm and arrive at Gatwick at 4.05pm. Flights from Gatwick depart at 4.40pm and arrive in Italy at 8pm.

Josef Gostner, SkyAlps president, said: “We are delighted to extend this important connection into spring and summer and allow travellers to experience the Dolomites, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, all year round.

“The new London Gatwick-Bolzano route whisks passengers to Bolzano in about two hours while providing a high-quality on-board service included in the ticket price and minimizing transfer times.

“All SkyAlps flights are operated with our highly efficient turboprop-powered planes that allow significant emission and noise savings.”

Stephanie Wear, VP aviation development, London Gatwick added: “We are delighted to welcome SkyAlps’ new route from London Gatwick to Bolzano and provide passengers across London and the South East with a connection to this fantastic destination, and the stunning natural landscapes of the Dolomites.”