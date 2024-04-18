London Gatwick: New boutique airline allows travellers to experience UNESCO World Heritage Site all year round
and live on Freeview channel 276
SkyAlps continues to bring the Dolomites closer than ever to the UK market, after successfully launching the connection from Stansted last winter.
The brand new London Gatwick to Bolzano route operates on Wednesdays and Saturdays using the airline’s fleet of 76-seater Dash DHC-8-Q400s aircraft.
The SkyAlps flight between the UK and Italy has an average duration of about two hours, and the schedule is as follows:
Flights on Wednesdays depart Bolzano at 1.35pm and arrive at Gatwick at 3pm. Flights from Gatwick depart at 3.35pm and land in Italy at 6.55pm.
Flights on Fridays depart Bolzano at 2.40pm and arrive at Gatwick at 4.05pm. Flights from Gatwick depart at 4.40pm and arrive in Italy at 8pm.
Josef Gostner, SkyAlps president, said: “We are delighted to extend this important connection into spring and summer and allow travellers to experience the Dolomites, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, all year round.
“The new London Gatwick-Bolzano route whisks passengers to Bolzano in about two hours while providing a high-quality on-board service included in the ticket price and minimizing transfer times.
“All SkyAlps flights are operated with our highly efficient turboprop-powered planes that allow significant emission and noise savings.”
Stephanie Wear, VP aviation development, London Gatwick added: “We are delighted to welcome SkyAlps’ new route from London Gatwick to Bolzano and provide passengers across London and the South East with a connection to this fantastic destination, and the stunning natural landscapes of the Dolomites.”
The service will run for the spring and summer season until October 26. Seat prices start at €184 each way. For further information and to book your seat, visit www.skyalps.com.