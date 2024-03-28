Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commencing operations on September 12, the airline will offer travellers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant energy of Las Vegas with three direct weekly flights.

With launch return fares as low as £399, customers choosing to travel with Norse to Las Vegas will no doubt feel like they've hit the jackpot - but Norse is not stopping there. Norse have given their new route its very own lucky number seven by designating it Norse flight Z0777.

Las Vegas, renowned as the ‘Entertainment and Sports Capital of the World’, offers a diverse array of attractions, promising an unforgettable experience for every traveller.

Norse Atlantic Airways is pleased to announce a brand-new route connecting London Gatwick to the captivating city of Las Vegas. Picture contributed

From dazzling entertainment shows and fine dining options to world-class casinos and opulent resorts, Las Vegas offers a myriad of experiences that captivate and inspire.

Offering great value and comfort in both the Norse Premium cabin and Economy cabin Norse ‘explorers’ will arrive refreshed and ready to go straight to legendary landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains, the High Roller Observation Wheel, and the vibrant Fremont Street Experience.

Bjørn Tore Larsen, CEO and founder of Norse Atlantic Airways, said: “We are excited to introduce this new route from London Gatwick to Las Vegas, a unique city that offers unparalleled diversity, boasting an abundance of entertainment, dining, and recreational options to suit every taste.

“For those seeking breath-taking natural landscapes, including nearby national parks such as the Grand Canyon, Red Rock Canyon, and Valley of Fire State Park, this destination is also an explorer’s paradise.”

Stephanie Wear, VP aviation development, London Gatwick said: “We are delighted to see Norse Atlantic’s continued growth at London Gatwick, providing more flights and choice for passengers across London and the Southeast.

“Las Vegas is a popular leisure route and it’s fantastic to see direct flights return from September for the winter season, complementing existing summer services from London Gatwick.

“Passengers can now fly from London Gatwick to more than 50 long-haul destinations, including multiple locations across the USA, including New York and Florida.”

Explorers looking to embark on an unforgettable journey to Las Vegas can now book on www.flynorse.com return flights starting from £399 in Economy and £1,029 including all taxes and fees.

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said: “We look forward to welcoming Norse Atlantic Airways to Las Vegas for the first time this September with this new route from the United Kingdom, our number one source of overseas visitation.

“The addition of convenient flight options ensures more business and leisure travellers can readily access our dynamic and ever-evolving city and experience everything the destination has to offer.”

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal, state-of-the-art entertainment experience.

The Norse Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline, allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices: Economy and Norse Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Flextra, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them.