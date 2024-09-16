Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Norse Atlantic Airways is celebrating a sold-out inaugural flight from London Gatwick to a popular American destination.

The highly-anticipated flight from Gatwick to Las Vegas on Thursday, September 12 was sold out in both Premium and Economy cabins.

The new route operates three times a week, allowing travellers a convenient schedule to explore Las Vegas’s world-class entertainment, fine dining, and attractions.

The flight is served by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliners, ensuring passengers enjoy a comfortable and relaxing journey.

With fares starting from £299 return, including taxes, Norse Atlantic Airways remains committed to offering affordable long-haul travel experiences without compromising on comfort or service.

Bjørn Tore Larsen, Norse Atlantic Airways CEO and founder, said “We are delighted to see such an incredible response to our new London to Las Vegas route.

“The fact that the inaugural flight was completely sold out underscores the strong demand for affordable, direct transatlantic travel.

“Las Vegas is a destination like no other, and we are excited to offer our passengers the opportunity to experience the magic of this iconic city combined with exceptional value,” said .

Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Department of Aviation director, added: “Norse Atlantic Airways is an exciting addition to our airline carriers at Harry Reid International Airport.

“Domestic and international travel has been booming with more than 57.6 million passengers served in 2023, and the U.K. continues to be one of the top three international visitor markets to the destination.

“The addition of convenient flight options ensures more business and leisure travelers can enjoy the sports and entertainment capital of the world.”

Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said: "Congratulations to Norse Atlantic Airways on their inaugural flight from London to Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Norse and this new route, which strengthens our connection with the UK, our number one source of overseas visitation.

“This Norse Atlantic flight offers travellers a convenient and affordable way to experience the world-class entertainment, dining, and attractions that make Las Vegas a global destination.”

As Norse Atlantic continues to expand its global footprint, the airline aims to connect key transatlantic destinations with affordable, high-quality air travel.

The addition of Las Vegas to its network reinforces the airline’s goal of making travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal, state-of-the-art entertainment experience.

The Norse Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline, allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices: Economy and Norse Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Flextra, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them.

Light fares represent Norse’s value option, while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services and increased ticket flexibility.

All economy light bookings now also include a 10kg carry-on bag in addition to the personal under seat item, offering customers even greater value and convenience than before.

The included carry-on bag policy only applies to bookings made from Monday, September 2 and directly on the flynorse.com website. For bookings made via third party different rules may apply.

For more information on Norse Atlantic Airways and to book flights, visit www.flynorse.com.